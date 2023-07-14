Lucknow Super Giants name Justin Langer new head coach after Andy Flower steps down

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Justin Langer will be the new head coach of Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) named former Australia cricketer and erstwhile head coach Justin Langer who will be in charge of the side starting the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Langer started his coaching career in 2009, was recently with the Australian men's team for a period of nearly four months where he guided the side to their first-ever T20 World Cup in 2021 and a 4-0 Ashes series win at home after he took over the role from Darren Lehmann in May 2018.

Langer will step in for Andy Flower, whose two-year stint with the Lucknow franchise ended after the 2023 edition. Under Flower, LSG reached the playoffs in both seasons since their debut in the IPL last year. The Super Giants qualified for the eliminator in both seasons and couldn't advance any further in the tournament on both occasions.

Langer, who has taken up commentary since his exit as a coach, was removed from the role in February 2022 amid massive criticism from several former cricketers after a successful stint. This will be Langer's first coaching experience since then and he is excited for the same. "Lucknow Super Giants are on the journey of building a great story in the IPL. We all have a role to play in that journey and I am excited to be a part of the team moving forward," he said in a Lucknow Super Giants statement.

LSG thanked Flower for his contribution with the big announcement. "Lucknow Super Giants have appointed legendary Former Australian cricket team coach and batsman Justin Langer as their team head coach. As the two-year contract of Andy Flower comes to an end, Lucknow Supergiants thanks Andy Flower for his contribution," the statement read.

While Flower has left, the other members of the coaching staff including bowling coach Morne Morkel, assistant coach Vijay Dahiya and mentor Gautam Gambhir are set to stay, even though there have been reports of Kolkata Knight Riders contacting the latter for a return to the franchise.

