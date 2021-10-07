Lots of doubts crept in while sitting out but 'Hundred' helped me get selected: Jemimah Rodrigues

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Jemimah Rodrigues

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues did have doubts in her mind during an indifferent season before roaring back to form in the inaugural 'Hundred', which became a stepping stone towards her comeback knock of 49 in the abandoned first T20 International against Australia.

Jemimah scored three half-centuries for Northern Super Chargers in the 'Hundred' which helped her regain confidence after failures against South Africa at home and England in the away series.

"There's so much to learn, but it wasn't an easy time for me. There are lots of things going on sitting out, there were a lot of doubts in my head sitting out, but I'm grateful to be a part of this team. If not for the Hundred, I don't think I would've even been selected to play for India," Jemimah said after his 36-ball knock that had seven fours.

The 21-year-old didn't hide her disappointment on not being picked for Tests and ODIS.

"Honestly, any player would be frustrated not getting picked for ODIs especially when I knew I was batting well and in good form. But at the end, I'm ready for what the team wants, and if the team was finding the right balance, I'm happy sitting out," she said.

Jemimah feels she has matured now and doesn't want to rush.

"I think it was a matter of waiting for the right time," Rodrigues said at the post-match press conference. I have realised it now. I don't want to rush into things. I know when it has to come to me, nobody can stop it, and when it comes, it'll be something big."

There are big hitters like Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh and Harmanpreet Kaur in the team and the coaching staff has assigned a specific role to the pint-sized batter.

"Ramesh sir and (SS) Das sir told me that my role is an anchor role, to get singles-doubles, find the odd boundaries and play with a good strike rate. About the formats, I was prepared for the Tests, ODIs, but at the end, it's important India finds the right balance"

There were no marks for guessing that having runs under her belt has been a relief but more importantly being out in the park for India meant way more for the vibrant Mumbai woman.

"I was happy to be back out there after so long, I waited a long time for this," she said. "Sitting out and watching everyone play, sometimes you wonder 'when will my time come'.

"Today when the chance came, I was just enjoying it. I'm not very disappointed that the fifty didn't happen because I know there are loads of runs coming."