Lance Klusener resigns as batting coach of Zimbabwe; Here's why

Zimbabwe's batting coach, Lance Klusener has resigned from his post, said Zimbabwe Cricket in a statement on Friday.

The Reason

The decision has been taken keeping in mind Klusener's full-time availability for the role as he wishes to pursue professional engagements around the globe.

"Lance Klusener is leaving his role as Zimbabwe's senior men’s Batting Coach with immediate effect after he reached a mutual agreement with Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC). According to his agent, the decision follows Klusener’s desire to pursue professional engagements around the globe which will impact his full-time availability for the national team’s programmes," said Zimbabwe Cricket in a statement.

Comments From Zimbabwe Cricket

Commenting on the exit further, ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said that the team is grateful to Lance and that his tenure helped the team qualify for the T20 World Cup down under.

“We are grateful to Lance for everything he has contributed during his time with us, including helping us to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 which gets underway in Australia in a few days. Unfortunately, due to his pressing commitments elsewhere, he could not continue with us on a full-time basis, and we agreed it was in the best interests of both parties to terminate his contract. We wish him the best as he pursues new endeavours.”

The Last Role

This was not the first time Klusener worked with Zimbabwe cricket. Even in 2016-2018, he served the same position before rejoining the team back in March this year.

