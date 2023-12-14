Kolkata Knight Riders officially announce captain for IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KKR team

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on the horizon, the franchises are zeroing in on their options as well as finalised their picks for the 2024 edition. Ahead of the auction, KKR have appointed their captain and vice-captain for IPL 2024. Much to the delight of his fans, Shreyas Iyer is set to return to the team as captain. He had missed the last season with injury after the franchise had splurged a massive INR 12.25 crore in the mega auction ahead of 2022 edition.

Nitish Rana who filled in for him at the helm in IPL 2023 will play the role of Iyer's deputy next season. CEO of KKR, Venky Mysore, confirmed the said appointments expressing his delight at Iyer returning fully fit for the entire IPL this time around. He also lauded Rana for stepping in, in times of need for the franchise and captaining the team last season and also expressed confidence in the left-hander to provide support to Iyer during the season.

"It was indeed unfortunate that Shreyas missed IPL 2023 due to injury. We are delighted that he's back and at the helm as Captain. The way he has worked hard to recover from his injury and the form he has displayed is a testament to his character. We are also grateful that Nitish had agreed to step into Shreyas's shoes last season and did a great job. There's no doubt Nitish as Vice Captain will support Shreyas in every possible way for the benefit of Team KKR," Mysore said.

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer is also happy to return to KKR as the franchise has retained him as captain and is looking forward to team up with Rana in the leadership group. "I believe the last season presented us with several challenges, including my absence due to injury. Nitish did a great job not only filling in for me but also with his commendable leadership. I am delighted that KKR has named him Vice Captain. No doubt it will strengthen the leadership group," Iyer said.

