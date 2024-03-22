KKR vs SRH match prediction: Who will win in IPL 2024 match 3? Top performers and probable XIs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND SRH/X Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins ahead of IPL 2024 match 3

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will kick off their Indian Premier League 2024 campaign when they take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the third match on Saturday, March 23.

Shreyas Iyer is set to return as captain to lead Kolkata in the IPL 2024 with some major signings in the form of Mitchell Starc and Phil Salt. Kolkata finished the 2023 edition in the seventh position with just six wins but are looking well-equipped for a playoff challenger this year.

Sunrisers Hyderabad also enter the IPL 2024 with major changes to the team. New signing Pat Cummins takes captaincy reins from Aiden Markram as the franchise hopes for magical results from the Australian World Cup-winning skipper.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2024, 3rd T20 match

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: Saturday, March 23 at 7:30 PM IST (Toss at 7:00 PM)

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, JioCinema Website and App

KKR vs SRH Probable Playing XIs

KKR probable playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Phil Salt (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Sunil Narine, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.

SRH probable playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Travis Head, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik.

Best Batter of the Match: Heinrich Klassen (SRH)

The in-form South African wicketkeeper batter was the top performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 where he scored 448 runs in just 11 innings at a strike rate of 177.07 with one century and two fifties. Klaasen also smashed 36 off just 20 balls against Kolkata in the last encounter between the two teams.

Best Bowler of the Match: Mitchell Starc (KKR)

The star Australian bowler is set to return to IPL after a gap of nine years and with a record price tag of INR 24.75 crore. Starc boasts an impressive record in IPL history with 34 wickets in 26 innings at an economy rate of 7.17 and is likely to emerge as the best bowler on Saturday.

Who will win the Match: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Kolkata Knight Riders have recorded three wins in the last five IPL encounters against Sunrisers Hyderabad, including a narrow five-run win in the last clash in 2023.