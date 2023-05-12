KKR vs RR: Jos Buttler slammed with fine after breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jos Buttler after getting run-out

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered an embarrassing loss to Rajasthan Royals in the crucial IPL game on Thursday. RR thrashed KKR to register a win by 9 wickets at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. However, Jos Buttler has been fined 10 percent of his match fee for a breach of the Code of Conduct breach in the game.

"Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11.

"Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2. 2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," read an IPL media advisory.

In the match, Buttler got out for a duck as he was run out following a mix-up with his fellow opener Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal saw his opening partner Jos Buttler getting run out after a miscommunication after which the burden was on him to help the team.

"I think it happens in the game, it gives me a responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said 'Keep playing my game, and not think about that run out'," Jaiswal said after the match.

RR are currently placed third in the points table with six wins from 12 games and have a run rate of +0.633. They have their two matches remaining and will want to win both the matches scheduled against Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings on May 14 and May 19, respectively.

