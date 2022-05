KKR vs RR Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Kolkata vs Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : IPL KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer and RR skipper Sanju Samson during their first IPL match (File Photo)

KKR vs RR Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders vs rajasthan Royals

IPL 2022, Match No. 47

Monday, 7:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream 11 for CSK vs SRH: Jos Buttler(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal(vc), Kuldeep Sen, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana

Probable Playing XI for KKR vs RR

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana Nitish, Rana, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Daryl Mitchell, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch KKR vs RR, the 47th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch KKR vs RR, the 47th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the KKR vs RR, the 47th Match of IPL 2022?

Monday, 2nd May

At what time does KKR vs RR, the 47th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the KKR vs RR, the 47th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Kolkata Knight Riders

Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Daryl Mitchell, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal