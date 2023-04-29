KKR vs GT: Shami reaches special milestone, becomes only the second bowler to do so after Siraj

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the 40th match of IPL 2023 by seven wickets on Saturday. In the match, GT star bowler Mohammad Shami performed brilliantly. He took three wickets for 33 runs in 4 overs. He registered a special feat in the game.

Shami gave 33 runs in 4 overs against KKR and also bowled a total of 12 dot balls. With this, he completed his 100 dot balls this season. Before him, only Mohammad Siraj reached the milestone. With Siraj and Shami doing this, Team India's bowling attack started to look more powerful before the final of the World Test Championship.

Here's look at most dot balls in IPL 2023

Mohammed Siraj - 100 (8 matches)

Mohammed Shami - 100 (8 matches)

Varun Chakravarthy - 75 (9 matches)

Arshdeep Singh - 69 (8 matches)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar* - 67 (7 matches)

So far in IPL 2023, Mohammad Siraj has taken a total of 14 wickets. On the other hand, Shami has taken 13 wickets. The race for the Purple Cap between these two Indian pacers has also become interesting. The economy of both the players has been excellent so far this season. Shami has spent this season with an economy of 7.6, while Siraj has given runs with an economy of only 7.2. Both these players have proved to be dangerous in the initial overs. Now it has to be seen whether Shami or Siraj win the battle.

GT's Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

KKR's Playing XI

N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

