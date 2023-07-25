Kapil Dev feels coping with expectations will be crucial for team India in ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kapil Dev during launch of Golf Fitting Centre

The former World Cup-winning India captain Kapil Dev shared his thoughts on India's chances in the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Tuesday, July 25. Kapil feels that the current Indian team has a chance to lift the title at home if they overcome expectations.

Speaking at the Golf Fitting Centre launch event in Bengaluru, the legendary Indian cricketer was asked about India's potential outcome in the mega tournament at home. The Men in Blue haven't won any ICC trophy last ten years and won the last ICC World Cup trophy under MS Dhoni in 2011.

In the most recent ODI World Cup in 2019 and T20 World Cup in 2022, the Indian team failed to reach the final, which highlighted their struggles in the knockout stages. Once again, India will enter the tournament as favorites due to home advantage, but that is likely to add more pressure on their campaign.

But Kapil believes that the Rohit Sharma-led side will go all the way in the upcoming ICC event as they have previously won the tournament in home conditions in 2011.

"I don't know how it will pan out. They are yet to announce the team for the World Cup. India will always enter a tournament as favourites as it has been the case for a long time," Kapil told reportersat an event. "It's all about how the team comes to terms with the expectations from all sides. We have won a World Cup at home, and I am sure the team, whoever gets selected, can do it again. A World Cup is coming in four years, and I hope the players will be fully prepared."

The 1983 World Cup winner also highlighted the amount of cricket the current players are playing and said that coping with workload management will be important during the World Cup year.

"My time was different as we hardly played so much cricket. Now, these players are playing some 10 months of cricket. So, managing your body is important to keep away from injuries. Everybody's body is different and they would require individual plans to preserve their fitness," the former captain said.

Latest Cricket News