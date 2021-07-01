Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CRICCRAZYJOHNS Kane Williamson opens up on moment he rested his head on Virat Kohli's shoulder after WTC Final win

Kane Williamson played a crucial role in New Zealand's victory in the final of the inaugural World Test Championship last week. The Kiwis defeated India by 8 wickets, with captain Williamson scoring an unbeaten half-century in the 139 run-chase after scoring an important 49 in the first innings.

After the victory, as Williamson and his batting partner Ross Taylor shook hands with the Indian players, the New Zealand captain rested his head on Virat Kohli's shoulders; a picture that went viral on social media.

Williamson has now reflected on the moment.

“That was a great moment. We knew anytime you play against India, wherever you are, it's an incredibly tough challenge. They often set the benchmark in our game in all formats. They show that with the depth that they have and cricket in their country as well,” Williamson told Cricbuzz.

“And the friendship with Virat stems back a number of years and a number of sorts of different times. And it was cool. We always know that there's a bigger picture to it all. It was a really nice moment and our friendship and relationship are deeper than a game of cricket. And we both know that."

Williamson further said that both teams were fiercely competitive throughout the game.

“Both teams were very competitive and played really hard and the game was so close. I know the end result tells you one thing. Throughout the match, it felt like it was on a knife's edge and you had full respect for that. At the end of it, after a long tough match like that, there's an appreciation by both teams. Someone gets the trophy, and a team perhaps doesn't get the fortune to have that,” said Williamson.