Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer recalled for Australia T20I and ODI series

Having been rested after a long and back-to-back summer Test campaign, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood have been recalled for the impending limited-overs series against Australia. However, Joe Root has failed to find a spot in the T20I team while bing picked for the ODIs, while Jason Roy missed out too for side strain.

Sam Curran too has found a spot in both the teams while Chris Woakes has been recalled into the ODI squad. Saqib Mahmood and Liam Livingstone have been shifted into the reserves list while Jos Denly is in for the ODIs.

"These two series against Australia provide an exciting end to the summer. We have selected a strong squads. We are also continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups," said National Selector Ed Smith.

The T20I series will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on September 4, 6 and 8 while the Old Trafford Cricket ground in Manchester will hold the ODI matches, on September 11, 13 and 16.

T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmoo

