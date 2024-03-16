Saturday, March 16, 2024
     
Jay Shah dismisses IPL shift to UAE rumours as schedule likely to clash with Lok Sabha election dates

Reports of IPL 2024 shifting to UAE emerged after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday. The first 21 games of IPL 2024 are scheduled from March 22 to April 7 at ten different venues.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 16, 2024 20:33 IST
Jay Shah and ICC chairman Greg Barclay
Image Source : GETTY Jay Shah and ICC chairman Greg Barclay at the World Cup 2023 final in Ahmedabad

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah reportedly confirmed that the Indian Premier League 2024 will not be shifted overseas on Saturday, March 16. 

Reports of the BCCI looking to organise the remaining IPL 2024 games in UAE emerged when the Election Commission of India announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 which takes place in seven phases from April 19 to June 4.

However, according to the Cricbuzz report, Jay Shah confirmed that the entire IPL 2024 edition will take place in India. The 17th edition of the the IPL is set to kick off on March 22 in Chennai as the BCCI released the schedule for the first 21 games on February 22. 

The BCCI previously held the IPL tournament overseas during the 2009 (South Africa) and 2014 (UAE) general elections and in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

More to follow...

