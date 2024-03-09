Jay Shah announces 'Test Cricket Incentive Scheme' to reward India players for prioritising red-ball format

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India.

The BCCI secretary Jay Shah has announced a "Test Cricket Incentive Scheme" to reward the India players who prioritise the red-ball format and are always readily available to don the whites and play the longest format of the game for the country.

The scheme has taken effect from the 2022-23 season and will add plenty of monetary benefits to the Indian Test players.

As per the scheme, there will be an additional payout of INR 40 crore to the Indian Test cricketers. The players who will be a part of the playing XI in more than 50% of Tests played in a season (assuming that it includes five to six Tests) will get 30 lakhs per match whereas the ones who will be a part of the squad in all the games will get 15 lakhs per game.

On the other hand, the players who will feature in the XI in more than 75% of Tests played in a season (assuming that it includes seven or more Tests) will get 45 lakhs per match while those who will be associated with the team during all the games will get 22.5 lakhs each for every game.

Notably, the money that will be offered in the Test Cricket Incentive Scheme will be in addition to the match fees.

The announcement came after India's thumping Test series win over England at home. Team India claimed the series 4-1 after they rolled England over for 195 in their second innings of the fifth Test in Dharamsala and won the game by an innings and 64 runs.

Kuldeep Yadav won the Player of the Match (POTM) for finishing with figures of 7/112. The Player of the Series award went Yashasvi Jaiswal's way. The southpaw aggregated 712 runs in the five-match series, including two double centuries.