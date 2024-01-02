Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB/BBL X The Indian couple during the proposal (left) and after the BBL 13 match between the two Melbourne teams with Glenn Maxwell

The cricket matches in stadiums have become a centre spot for love proposals and increasingly are getting normalised. It has become a really fun thing for the broadcasters and the fans in stands, who are sitting around the couple. It started with an Indian-origin man proposing to his Australian girlfriend at SCG in the match between India and Australia three years ago and now three years later, in the very same country but this time in Melbourne, another Indian man bent down on one knee to propose to his lady.

It took place in the second innings of the Melbourne derby on Tuesday, January 2 when the Stars were chasing a small total against the Renegades in a rain-hit clash. Jason Richardson, one of the commentators with Channel 7, was out in the stands interviewing a couple, who were supporting different teams. Richardson just asked them if him supporting Stars and his lady-love supporting the Renegades was ever a differentiating factor in their relationship to which he denied it while admitting that both are Glenn Maxwell fans and kind of relate to that factor.

In the middle of the conversation, the man pulled out a ring from his pocket while Richardson was visibly shocked (but it seemed that it was planned for the woman to think that it was impromptu). The lady instantly said yes and there was a huge cheer from the people sitting in the same stand while Richardson joined in on the celebrations.

Later, the couple got clicked with winning skipper Maxwell, whose team is suddenly on a roll after starting off the tournament with three losses in a row. The Stars have now won four games on the bounce and now find themselves in third place on the points table while the Renegades were subjected to their fifth loss as they still are at the bottom with just one win in seven matches.