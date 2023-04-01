IPL 2023: SRH vs RR, Match Prediction - Who will win IPL Match 4, Top Performers, pitch and weather report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SRH vs RR Match Prediction of IPL 2023 Match 4

IPL 2023: SRH vs RR, Today Match Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will begin their campaign in the fourth match of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Royals had a memorable season last time around under Sanju Samson's leadership as they made it to the final only to lose to the eventual champions Gujarat Titans. Nevertheless, they have yet another chance to lift the trophy for the first time since winning it in 2008. Their top scorer of last season Jos Buttler is fully available while they have no player availability issues at the moment.

On the other hand, SRH have changed their captain yet again and have appointed Aiden Markram at the helm who won the inaugural SA20 league for the same franchise. However, Markram, Heinrich Klaasen and Marco Jansen. SRH only have overseas players available for this match while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to lead them. He is not new captaincy stints like this having done it for the franchise in 7 matches but has won only two of them.

Match Details

Match: IPL 2023, Match 4

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Time: 3:30 PM IST

Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and JioCinema

Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Glenn Philips (W), Akeal Hosein, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Adil Rashid

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (W), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetymer, Jason Holder, Riyan Parag, Ravi Ashwin, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini/Kuldeep Sen

Pitch and Weather Report

The surface at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad is decent for batting. However, the bowlers also have something in it. Again, winning the toss and fielding first will be preferred by the teams mostly due to this being the first game of the season.

As for the weather, first of all, there is no chance of rain whatsoever. The skies will be clear right through the match time and the temperature will be around 30-32 Degrees Celsius as well. The fans should get to witness full 40 overs of action.

Predictions

Best Batter of the Match: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler will open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. He won the Orange Cap last season scoring more than 800 runs and will be itching to get going from the word go this time around as well. Buttler is the best batter Royals have and a lot will depend on how he bats in this game.

Best Bowler of the Match: Umran Malik

Umran Malik shined in the last season picking up wickets with his pace. He clocks more than 150 kph constantly keeping the batters on the tenterhooks. It remains to be seen if he will be able to repeat last year's heroics.

Who will win the Match: Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Latest Cricket News