IPL 2023: RR batter Jos Buttler fined 10% of his match fees for breaching code of conduct

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets in the 56th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. It was a day of records for the Royals and especially for Yashasvi Jaiswal who smashed the fastest fifty in IPL history. However, his opening partner Jos Buttler endured a forgettable day at the office. Buttler bagged a three-ball duck after being involved in a mix-up with Jaiswal and now has been docked 10% of his match fees for breaching the IPL code of conduct.

Buttler was livid after getting run-out and smashed his bat to the boundary ropes while walking back to the dugout. His actions come under the Level 1 offence of the IPL code of conduct and the cricketer admitted to committing the mistake as well.

"Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler has been fined 10 Percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 56 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on May 11. Mr. Buttler admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding," the IPL statement read.

As far as the match is concerned, it was a comfortable win for the Royals against KKR. After opting to bowl first, RR first restricted the opposition to 149 runs thanks to a stunning four-wicket haul from Yuzvendra Chahal and was backed up nicely by Trent Boult with two wickets of the KKR openers. After posting only 149 runs, KKR needed early wickets to have any chance of winning the game but Yashasvi Jaiswal had other ideas as he thumped Nitish Rana for 26 runs in the first over of the innings itself.

KKR never recovered from this assault as Jaiswal just kept on scoring runs smashing as many as 62 runs alone in the powerplay with the Royals scoring 78 runs in total. Sanju Samson also had some fun in the middle with Jaiswal as RR chased down the target in just 13.1 overs and stayed alive in the tournament.

