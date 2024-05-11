IPL 2024, RCB vs DC pitch report: How will surface at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru play for Match 62?

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis during the MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match in Mumbai on April 11, 2024

RCB vs DC Pitch Report: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will target their fifth straight win when they host Delhi Capitals in the 62nd match of the IPL 2024 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, May 12. Both Bengaluru and Delhi are fighting for two crucial points and the result will be reflected in the playoff qualification race.

Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings by 60 runs while defending a 241 total in their last game and boosted their position in the points table with a positive net run rate. Faf du Plessis' side need to win both of their opening games against Delhi and Chennai at home and also depend on other teams' results to secure a playoff qualification this season.

Delhi Capitals stunned Rajasthan Royals with a 20-run win in their last game and jumped to fifth position in the points table. With two games in hand, Delhi are ahead of Bengaluru and Lucknow in the playoff race but have won just one of their last five encounters against RCB.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

Bengaluru's M Chinnawamsy Stadium offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Bengaluru's surface is proving batting-friendly in the IPL 2024 and shorter boundaries are helping players score big innings. Hyderabad pulled off a record 287 total against Bengaluru at the same venue but Gujarat were bowled out on just 147 while batting first in the most recent fixture here.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru T20 numbers

T20I Matches: 18

Matches won batting first: 7

Matches won bowling first: 9

Average first innings score: 141

Average second innings score: 136

Highest total scored: 212/4 by India vs Afghanistan

Highest score chased: 194/3 by Australia vs India

Lowest total recorded: 99/10 by South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women

Lowest total defended: 114/7 by Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women

RCB vs DC probable playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru predicted playing XI: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals predicted playing XI: David Warner (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.