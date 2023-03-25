IPL 2023: RCB all set to win maiden title? Analysing strengths and weaknesses of Faf du Plessis' side

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI Faf du Plessis & Virat Kohli

The wait for RCB may finally come to end in 2023. The Faf du Plessis-led team finished 4th on the points table last year, and this year, they might as well go all the way. RCB is one of those franchises that has almost all the bases covered. From good openers to devastating middle order to nuclear finishers, Bangalore boasts of a stupendous batting line-up and it's also hard finding flaws in their bowing department.

The Big Batting Bash

Will Jacks was supposed to fill that big hole in the middle order, but he got injured. Fortunately for RCB, they roped in a strong replacement in the form of Michael Bracewell, who can be even more devastating on his day. Michael has rich experience in the shortest format of the game, having played 117 games. In these games, he has made 2284 at a strike rate of 133.48, with the highest score of 141*. He is also a great asset with the ball in hand. Out of these 117 games, he has bowled in 32 of them and has scalped 40 wickets at an economy of 6.52.

Shahbaz Ahmed, who was used as a floater, can bat at number 7, with Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik assuming full-fledged finishing duties. Karthik's heroics during the last IPL earned him a ticket to Australia, but he couldn't really make it count. Nonetheless, he will remain the designated finisher for RCB even during this season. He played at a strike rate of 183.33 in 2022, and Bangalore would expect nothing less from him this time around.

With du Plessis and Virat set to open, and Rajat Patidar, who slammed a magnificent 100 last season batting at number three, RCB's batting line-up has all the necessary ingredients to topple any bowling attack.

All-round Bowling

Siddarth Kaul, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell and Glenn Maxwell - These are RCB's bowling options. If they decide to drop Bracewell for Josh Hazlewood, that would make their bowling even more menacing. The only weak link here seems Siddarth Kaul, but he too can be very dangerous at times.

Siraj and Hasaranga are proven customers and Harshal Patel has been a force to reckon with whenever he has appeared in RCB colors. Maxwell, Shahbaz and Bracewell will provide them with enough all-round options to use in the case one of the main bowlers are having a bad day.

Tackling Pressure

All in all, it is pretty difficult to point out any weakness in RCB, at least on paper. One thing to see would be their mindset, and if they engage in constant chopping and changing, which in turn, can lead to insecurity among players. Another thing they might need to work on is their ability to deliver under pressure. If they can conquer that, 2023, might just be RCB's season.

The team will open their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2.

Also Read: IPL 2023: List of most expensive players per team featuring Rishabh Pant, Andre Russell

IPL 2023: RCB's Schedule

April 2, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 6, 2023 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata (7:30PM IST)

April 10, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 15, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 17, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

April 20, 2023 - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mohali (3:30PM IST)

April 23, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru (3:30PM IST)

April 26, 2023 - Royal Challengrs Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

May 1, 2023 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lucknow (7:30PM IST)

May 6, 2023 - Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi (7:30PM IST)

May 9, 2023 - Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai (7:30PM IST)

May 14, 2023 - Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jaipur (3:30PM IST)

May 18, 2023 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Hyderabad (7:30PM IST)

May 21, 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru (7:30PM IST)

Squad: Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Michael Bracwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Reece Topley, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Rajan Kumar, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sonu Yadav, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Himanshu Sharma, Rajat Patidar

Latest Cricket News