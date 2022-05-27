IPL 2022, RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Royals annihilate RCB to book shot at eternal glory vs Gujarat Titans

Follow us on Image Source : IPL Buttler top scored for RR as he scored 106 off 60 deliveries

Rajasthan Royals absolutely annihilated Royal Challengers Bangalore and beat them by 7 wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium to book a shot at eternal glory vs Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Jos Buttler was the chief architect of Royals' innings as he scored a brilliant century - his fourth of the season - to knock RCB out of IPL.

RR won the toss and opted to bowl. Batting first, RCB made a relatively low total of 157. Rajat Patidar was the pick of the batters as he made a brilliant 58 off 42 deliveries.

He broke several records in his inning. Rajat Patidar became the second-highest run-getter in the history of IPL playoffs. He scored 170 runs in total and falls just behind Warner, who scored 190 runs in the playoffs in 2016.

No other RCB batter looked to get their timing right, and RCB eventually ended with 157/8 in 20 overs.

158 was always going to be an easy chase considering the kind of batters RR have at their disposal. But no one would have thought the Royals would make a joke of it. It all started with Jaiswal hitting 16 runs off Siraj's opening over.

Buttler carried on his red-hot form and smacked 106 off 60 deliveries. Anyways, he literally killed the chase within the first 10 overs. The shoulders dropped in RCB camp after Buttler's fireworks, and they just couldn't recover after that.

Sanju Samson came in, hit a few good looking shots, but departed soon after. RCB tried to halt the RR juggernaut, and they were successful, but the damage in the first 10 overs proved to be too much to recover from.

Rajasthan eventually finished the chase in 18.1 overs and booked their shot at glory vs Gujarat Titans.