IPL 2022: Narendra Modi Stadium to host IPL final, Qualifier and Eliminator in Eden Gardens; claims report

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The IPL final is set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 29

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is all set to host the final of IPL 2022, while the Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator will be played in Kolkata at the Eden Gardens, according to a report in Sportstar.

“So far, the tournament has been going on smoothly and given the current scenario, the Board is confident of hosting the playoffs across two venues. Since travelling will be restricted two just two cities, the bio-bubble can be maintained properly,” the report said.

The report further stated that after the completion of group stage, the four teams will travel to Kolkata and Ahmedabad respectively for the knockouts.

As far as the crowd capacity is concerned, the source informed that a decision will be taken keeping in mind the COVID situation at that time. BCCI is likely to consult the local authorities and take an appropriate decision.

The 10-team IPL started in Mumbai on March 26 and the final will be played on May 29.