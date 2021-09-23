IPL 2021: Sherfane Rutherford to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad bio-bubble after father's demise

Image Source : TWITTER/SUNRISERS HYDERABAD Sherfane Rutherford to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad bio-bubble after father's demise

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford has left the IPL bio-bubble after the demise of his father, the franchise said in a statement on Thursday. The IPL franchise took to Twitter to announce the news and offer condolences to the cricketer and his bereaved family.

"The SRH family conveys its heartfelt condolences to Sherfane Rutherford and his family on the passing away of his father. Sherfane will be leaving the IPL bio-bubble to be with his family in this difficult hour," tweeted the official handle of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rutherford was roped as a replacement for Jonny Bairstow by the Hyderabad outfit. Rutherford, who has over 1102 runs in the T20 format at a strike rate of 138.26, was also part of the Mumbai Indians squad that won the IPL trophy in 2020.

The left-handed Guyanese batsman had played seven matches in the IPL, all for Mumbai, in 2019, scoring 73 runs at a strike rate of 135.18 while also picking one wicket.

Rutherford was not a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI that suffered an eight-wicket defeat against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday.

Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Axar Patel restricted Hyderabad to a modest 134-run total before Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer chipped in with vital knocks, helping Delhi clinch the top spot in the points table.