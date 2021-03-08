IPL 2021 schedule for KKR: Full fixture, timing in IST, venues and all you need to know

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Kolkata Knight Riders players.

Following India's emphatic victory over England inside two days yet again in Ahmedabad, Indian cricket board (BCCI) and IPL governing council on Sunday released the full schedule of the much-anticipated Indian Premier League 2021, which will be played between April 9 and May 30 in India.

While the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the season opener, Kolkata Knight Riders will hope for a change in fortune under the leadership of English captain Eoin Morgan.

The first barrier in their attempt to win the title for the third time will come in Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 11 (7:30 pm) in Chennai, where the team will play further play two matches. MI will be waiting next as the multiple winners collide on April 13 (7:30 pm) while their last match in the southern city will be a late afternoon affair (3:30 pm) on April 18.

KKR will then head to the western part of India to play two matches in Mumbai — notably against Chennai Super Kings (April 21, 7:30 pm) and Rajasthan Royals (April 24, 7:30 pm).

The team will have to reach Ahmedabad in a day time to play their next game against Punjab Kings (April 26, 7:30 pm). The game will be followed by Delhi Capitals on April 29 (7:30 pm). KKR's last two matches in Gujarat will be Royal Challengers Bangalore (May 3, 7:30 pm) and Delhi Capitals (May 8, 7:30 pm).