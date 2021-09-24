Image Source : IPLT20.COM RCB vs CSK IPL 2021 Toss Today: Live Updates Playing XI Pitch Report; Who will win the toss - Kohli or Dhoni?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) would look to shrug off the crushing defeat in the previous outing and deliver an improved performance against three-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While Bangalore started their UAE leg of IPL 2021 with a defeat, MS Dhoni's Chennai unit registered a comprehensive win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

Bangalore are currently third on the points table with five wins from eight games. Chennai are second with six victories and a win against Kohli's men will take them back to the top of the table.

All eyes will be on RCB openers Devdutt Padikkal (217 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli to provide them with a solid start. AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell will also look to bolster RCB's batting unit against a strong CSK attack. For Chennai, Ruturaj Gaikwad has done exceptionally well so far. His unbeaten knock of 88 off 58 balls steered CSK to an easy win against Mumbai.

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 8

Tosses won: 3

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/3 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/5 wins

MATCH RESULTS

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK lost by 7 wickets

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won ths toss, opt to bowl = CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs

SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK lost by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Total Matches Played - 8

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 3

Match Result after Tosses won: 3/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/3 wins

MATCH RESULT

MI vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 2 wickets

SRH vs RCB: SRH won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 6 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bat: RCB won by 38 runs

RCB vs RR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 10 wickets

CSK vs RCB: CSK won the toss, opted to bat: CSK won by 69 runs

DC vs RCB: DC won the toss, opted to bowl: RCB won by 1 run

PBKS vs RCB: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: PBKS won by 34 runs

RCB vs KKR: RCB won the toss, opted to bowl: KKR won by 9 wickets