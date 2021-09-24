RCB vs CSK Head to Head IPL 2021: full squads, new signings, player replacement, stats and records

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of MS Dhoni (left) and Harshal Patel.

When Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 encounter in Sharjah on Friday, they will be looking to shake off their crushing setback in their previous outing against Kolkata Knight Riders. While RCB will aim to get back on track, CSK won by 20 runs over the reigning champions Mumbai Indians on Sunday night.

New signings

RCB were among the franchise that was forced to make wholesale changes in the squad after a number of players were unavailable for the side, including India’s Washington Sundar who suffered a finger injury during India’s tour of England.

IN: Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Dushmanta Chameera, George Garton, and Akash Deep

OUT: Adam Zampa, Finn Allen, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, and Washington Sundar+

However, their Friday's rival the Chennai Super Kings will have the same squad which participated in the first leg of the tournament.

IN: No Changes

OUT: No Changes

Full squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Head-to-head and other stats

RCB vs CSK Head to Head

Matches: 27

RCB Won: 9

CSK Won: 17

NR: 1