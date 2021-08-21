IPL 2021: RCB sign Sri Lankan duo of Hasaranga, Chameera; rope in Singapore all-rounder Tim David

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES IPL 2021: RCB sign Sri Lanka duo of Hasaranga, Chameera; also rope in Singapore all-rounder Tim David

Royal Challengers Bangalore announced the signing of Singapore all-rounder Tim David and the Sri Lankan duo of Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the UAE leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League.

While David would be replacing New Zealand's Finn Allen in the RCB squad, Chameera takes place of Daniel Sams while Hasaranga replaces Australia's Adam Zampa.

The RCB confirmed the signing on their official social media profiles. The Bangalore-based outfit also informed that its head coach Simon Katich has stepped down from his post due to "personal reasons" and Director of Cricket Mike Hesson will step in as the team's chief coach as well.

On Tim David, RCB wrote "Tim David is no stranger to the T20 format! After tasting success in T20 leagues around the world, hard hitting batsman & a handy bowler - Tim David - replaces Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season."

Tim David has featured in the Big Bash League for Perth Scorchers (2017-2020) and Hobart Hurricanes (2021-present), as well as the Pakistan Super League for Lahore Qalandars (2021).

He has also played T20Is and fifty-over matches for the Surrey County Cricket Club, and currently represents the Southern Brave in the inaugural edition of the Hundred.

The 2021 edition of the IPL will resume on September 19 in the UAE. The season was suspended midway in May after multiple cases of COVID-19 were confirmed among the camps of four participating franchises.

The Chennai Super Kings were the first franchise to depart for UAE to prepare for the remainder of the season. Their captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina were among the players who traveled with the franchise.