IPL 2021: PBKS vs RR- Best spell ever I have ever seen, Riyan Parag on Kartik Tyagi's final over heroics

Image Source : IPLT20.COM RR batsman Riyan Parag during a virtual press conference in Dubai on Tuesday.

Following the heroics of Kartik Tyagi helping Rajasthan Royals stun Punjab Kings by 2 runs in a thriller in match 32 of IPL 2021 in Dubai on Tuesday night, batsman Riyan Parag heaped praises on teammate Kartik for producing the best spell ever.

Parag said it was incredible to defend eight runs in the final two overs especially after the way PBKS batsmen took the game away from them in the chase with some heavy hitting earlier.

"The mood is really nice, cricket is a really funny game. We were in the driving seat after the first innings but we were poor in the field, the game was slipping away,"Parag said at the post-match press conference. "In the 19th over, I was at mid-off, I told Mustafizur Rahman that do not let it finish in this over and we can have a chance in the final two overs. Defending eight runs of last two overs was incredible. This is the number one spell I have seen in all my career, but I hope Kartik does it for us in the rest of the matches as well.

Despite the victory, RR particularly didn't had the best of day on the ground with plenty of drop catches before a batting-order collapse despite a strong start. Parag admitted they had a bad day on the field but said they are just humans.

"We had a bad day in the field, I rate myself as one of the best fielders, but in the end, I am human and I can drop a catch too," he said.

Parag could score just five runs on the day during RR's horrible collapse as he fell prey to Mohammed Shami while attempting a helicopter shot. Parag said the idea was right but the execution wasn't.

"Bowlers have perfected the yorker, so the helicopter shot is a way of adding another thing in my armoury. It did not pay off well today but then I am confident, in the next match, if I get the same ball, I'll try the same thing," said Parag.