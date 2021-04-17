'Biggest six of IPL 2021': Kieron Pollard smashes 105-meter maximum against Sunrisers Hyderabad: Watch

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard's 22-ball 35, laced with two sixes off the last two deliveries of the innings, helped Mumbai Indians reach 150/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday. The West Indies dasher hit three maximums during his innings to become the third overseas player after Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers to hit 200 sixes in the IPL.

In the 17th over bowled by debutant Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Pollard hit the first six of his knock which landed on the roof of Chepauk. Showing his big-hitting prowess, Pollard smoked it over deep mid-wicket to hit the biggest six of the ongoing IPL edition. It was 105 meters long.

Here are the biggest sixes hit in IPL 2021:

Pollard (105m), Glenn Maxwell (100m), Surya Kumar Yadav (99m), Manish Pandey (96m), Abdul Samad (93m).

Pollard was also helped in the middle by wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock, who scored 40 off 39 balls before falling to Mujeeb. De Kock and Rohit Sharma (32) added a 55-run opening stand before Mumbai Indians were jolted by Vijay Shankar. The all-rounder picked wickets of Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav (10) to obstruct MI's run-flow.

In the end, it was Pollard's sheer power that helped MI post a competitive total on the board. He hit 17 off the last over bowled by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. For SRH, Shankar (2/19), Mujeeb (2/29) and Khaleel Ahmed (1/24) were successful bowlers.