IPL 2021, DC vs MI | Whenever Hardik Pandya comes in, I always go for his wicket: Amit Mishra

Leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who made a resounding comeback to the Indian Premier League (IPL) by taking four wickets for 24 runs against Mumbai Indians, said his strategy of going for the wickets paid off.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler, who is playing only the second match of this season after the previous season - IPL 2020 -- was curtailed due to a finger injury, said he always likes to attack the batsmen.

"I always think about the wickets. I feel whenever you bowl in T20s, and you take wickets, then you put the opposition team under pressure. I never change my bowling, I try to bowl to my strengths," said Mishra after his spell helped DC restrict MI to 137/9 in 20 overs.

Mishra talked about his strategy to get rid of Hardik Pandya. He got both skipper Rohit Sharma and Pandya in one over. Both the batsmen were caught in the deep.

"I always think about variations not change in pace. Whenever he (Hardik Pandya) comes, I'll go for a wicket. I just tossed it up, went for the wicket and got it," said Mishra who has 164 wickets and is just six behind Lasith Malinga's IPL record of 170 wickets.

"The pitch was little bit holding there, just trying to bowl in the right areas," he added.

Mishra played his first game on April 10 against Chennai Super Kings but went for 27 runs in his three overs and wasn't able to pick a wicket. That was his first match after October 3 last year.

He was dropped after that. But on a spin-friendly and slow MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch, he proved his worth.