IPL 2021: BCCI is mulling over idea of players' COVID vaccination, says VP Rajeev Shukla

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Rajeev Shukla.

With players serving COVID-19 quarantine period and living in strict bio-secure bubble, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla told news agency ANI that BCCI is mulling over the idea of vaccination of players and the board will be getting in touch with the health ministry soon to request the same.

"BCCI is mulling over the idea of vaccination and they will definitely get in touch with Health Ministry that players should be vaccinated," Shukla said.

The official also addressed the issue of growing COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra and other parts of city and added that it will have no bearing on IPL taking place at the scheduled six venues for the season; adding that spectators will have to stay away from the stadia this year.

"COVID19 cases are increasing, so BCCI has taken all precautions for IPL. Only 6 venues have been kept for the tournament, bio-bubble has been created, members of the squad have also been increased. The tournament will go on without any audience," he said.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel and 10 members of the ground staff at Wankhede stadium and six event managers, deployed by the BCCI, tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the cases, reports emerged that Hyderabad and Indore have been kept as standby venues for the IPL in case the COVID situation spirals out of control but as of now, the BCCI is confident about holding the games in Mumbai.