IPL 2020 | Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to amass 9000 runs in T20 cricket

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday achieved yet another big batting milestone, during his fifth game in IPL 2020, against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. Kohli became the first Indian cricketer to amass 9000 runs in T20 cricket.

Kohli stood only 10 runs away from the huge milestone and reached the feat with a boundary off Harshal Patel in the fifth over of RCB's chase past short fine leg. The next best Indian on the list is Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with 8818 runs in 33 matches. Overall, he will become the seventh batsman in T20 cricket to achieve the milestone after Chris Gayle (13296 runs), Kieron Pollard (10370 runs), Shoaib Malik (9926 runs), Brendon McCullum (9922 runs), David Warner (9451 runs) and Aaron Finch (9148 runs).

Kohli also became the second-fastest batsman to the feat having achieved the milestone in his 271st innings. Chris Gayle was the fastest, amassing 9000 runs in just 253 innings.

Breaking down Kohli's 9000 runs, 2794 runs have been scored in his 82 international appearances. The remaining 5512 runs (and counting) have been scored for RCB in his 181 IPL appearances where he averages 37.86 with 42 half-century-plus scores.

Earlier last week, Kohli Kohli had bounced back to form with his first IPL fifty in nine innings. In his last eight innings, he managed to average around 13 with a strike rate of 87.

Talking about the match, Delhi Capitals, riding on yet another blitzkrieg fifty from Marcus Stoinis, amassed 196 runs for the loss of four wickets. In reply, RCB went three down for 43 runs inside the poweplay with Axar Patel, R Ashwin and Anrich Nortje picking up the wickets.

