IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians give fans a virtual tour of team room

The official social media profile of Mumbai Indians has given fans a virtual tour of the franchise's team room in Abu Dhabi. The side's former cricketer and Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan hosted the tour.

Taking to Twitter, MI wrote, "Sit back, relax and take a virtual tour of our team room in Abu Dhabi."

The video featured the team room, the gym and the game zone, where players can be seen taking part in recreational activities. Hardik Pandya is also seen donning a rockstar look, as he takes to the stage for a singing session.

We always focus on the team room for sure, ebcause this is where the bonding happens.

"Players spend a lot of time here, so it's with a view that it's going to be three months - a long time, and all the families and players can get together, this is going to be pretty much our zone," Zaheer said during the video.

During the video, Zaheer also showed a wall entirely dedicated to the Mumbai Indians fans, which features the pictures of fans in the stadiums cheering for the side.

"One of the biggest missing factors is our paltan (MI fans) cheering from the stadiums, so we just wanted to have a message conveyed to our players as well as our whole squad, that no matter where you are, the paltan is always going to be there," said Zaheer.

