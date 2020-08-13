Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020: MS Dhoni tests negative for COVID-19; will join CSK training camp

MS Dhoni will join Chennai Super Kings' training camp after he was tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday. The 13th edition of Indian Premier League has been rescheduled and will commence from September 19 in the UAE.

According to media reports, Dhoni submitted his swab test to a Ranchi hospital alongside CSK teammate Monu Kumar Singh. After being tested negative, Dhoni will join the five-day training camp starting from August 15.

The wicketkeeper batsman last played competitive cricket in 2019, where he represented the Indian team in ODI World Cup. The Asian giants were eliminated in the semifinals of the tournament by New Zealand.

Meanwhile, BCCI's SOP for the IPL stated that: "All Indian players and team support staff must undergo two COVID-19 PCR tests, 24 hours apart, in the week before assembling in the franchises’ city of choice."

Anyone testing positive for COVID-19 will be quarantined and after completion of a 14-day period, the individual will have to undergo two COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart.

CSK bowling coach L Balaji will be the only member from the coaching staff to take part in the training camp in India. While head coach Stephen Fleming and assistant coach Michael Hussey will join the side in UAE.

Most Indian players participating in the IPL have returned to training in individual capacity. Among the players of CSK, Suresh Raina has posted various videos of him practicing alongside fellow franchise player Piyush Chawla and other Indian cricketers.

Earlier, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo, Ravindra Jadeja is the only big name who will not be featuring in CSK's camp. The franchise's captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu are among the leading names who will be taking part in the camp.

"He has personal commitments," Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings said, as per ESPNCricinfo. However, Jadeja will reach in time to board the flight to Dubai on August 21.

