IPL 2020 | Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Kagiso Rabada in Purple Cap race, KL Rahul holds on to Orange Cap

Image Source : PTI Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah has taken over the top spot in the list of leading wicket-takers following the conclusion of 52 matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

On Saturday, Bumrah took three wickets for 17 runs in his four overs against Delhi Capitals to take his wickets tally to 23 and take the Purple Cap from Kagiso Rabada. Though Rabada has the same number of wickets, Bumrah has a better average (15.73) and economy rate (6.96) than the South African, whose corresponding average and economy are 18.04 and 8.19 respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal comes third in the list with 20 wickets.

In the batsmen's list, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL continues to remain at the top spot, having scored 641 runs in 13 matches and thereby holding onto the Orange Cap. Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner are next in the list with 471 and 444 runs respectively.

These running caps are presented to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker and keep changing hands throughout the duration of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are at the top of the points table, with 18 points from 13 games. RCB and DC complete the podium with 14 points each, with Virat Kohli-led side currently occupying the second spot due to their superior net run-rate.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage