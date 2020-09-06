Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 | It’s been in the back of MS Dhoni's mind: Dwayne Bravo on CSK's future captain

Chennai Super Kings allrounder Dwayne Bravo feels that MS Dhoni has someone back in his mind who can lead the franchise in future. Dhoni, who was bought by CSK in the opening season, led the franchise since then and took them to several heights by winning three IPL trophies.

Bravo said it's a matter of time when Dhoni decides to step down from captaincy role in CSK and he knew who should lead the team in future.

“I know it’s been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It’s just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger,” Bravo told ABP News.

“He doesn’t have to worry about a billion people now, it’s just CSK the franchise but I don’t think that’ll change the person he is, won’t he change how leads the team, definitely he’ll be the same person,” Bravo said.

The Caribbean allrounder further said that CSK have a balanced squad and players don't feel any outside pressure from the owners or the management.

“We have a very talented squad, full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners… All these things come together and play a part (in making CSK a successful franchise). We don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. We don’t feel under pressure with MS (Dhoni) as captain,” Bravo, who recently became the first cricketer to claim 500 T20 wickets, said.

“I think CSK have one of the most loyal fans whether we play in Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore you see a lot of yellow shirts in the stands. We enjoy each other’s success, so these are the main reasons behind the success of CSK.”

Bravo also gave his opinion on the bio-bubble with no fans and feels thankful to get the opportunity to play again.

“Being in a bubble with no fans is sad but we still have to be thankful to at least get the opportunity to play again,” Bravo said.

