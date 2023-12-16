India's poor record against South Africa at latter's home, know who is the only Indian skipper to win series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa players.

IND vs SA: India and South Africa are set to lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting from December 17 onwards in Johannesburg. The series will be the first one for both these sides after a heartbreak from the ODI World Cup 2023, where India ended as runners-up and the Proteas were the semifinalists yet again. The Men in Blue will be playing their 7th bilateral series against South Africa at the Proteas' home.

The Indian team recently took the Proteas in a three-match T20I series, which was eventually reduced to two games as rain spoiled the first match. They are now gearing up for three ODIs before the two Tests come at the door. But how is India's record against South Africa at their home?

India's record against South Africa at latter's home

India have played six ODI series against South Africa at the latter's home. The first of those came in 1992/93, while the latest one took place in 2021/22. India have won only one series against Proteas at their home and that came in 2017/18. They have suffered defeats in all of the other ODI series - in 1992/93, 2006/07, 2010/11, 2013/14 and 2021/22.

Virat only Indian captain to win ODI series at Proteas' home

Notably, Virat Kohli is the only Indian captain to win an ODI series at the Proteas' home. He was at the helm of the Indian team during the 2017/18 tour when India won the six-match series by 5-1. There have been several other Indians to have led the Men in Blue but no one else has taken them to the victory line.

Talking about the overall ODI head-to-head of both these sides, South Africa hold 50-38 lead in 91 matches over the Indians. Three matches have been no-result affairs.

