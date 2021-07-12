Monday, July 12, 2021
     
  5. Indian Women cricketers fined for slow over rate against England in 2nd T20I

Indian Women cricketers fined for slow over rate against England in 2nd T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

PTI PTI
London Updated on: July 12, 2021 22:39 IST
Indian women's cricket team
Image Source : @BCCIWOMEN

Indian women's cricket team

The Indian women's cricket team was on Monday fined 20 per cent of its match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second Twenty20 International, here.

India levelled the series with a narrow eight-run win.

According to an ICC release, match referee Phil Whitticase imposed the sanction after Harmanpreet Kaur’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC release said.

Kaur pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Ian Blackwell and Paul Baldwin, third umpire Sue Redfern and fourth umpire Tim Robinson levelled the charge. 

