India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma all praise for Prasidh Krishna

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Wednesday hailed Prasidh Krishna's impact in the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies.

Rohit also said that Dhawan should be back for the third and final ODI. Before the series started, Shikhar Dhawan along with Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Navdeep Saini tested positive for COVID-19.

Rohit's remarks came after the Men in Blue registered a 44-run win in the second ODI to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Prasidh Krishna's four-wicket haul helped India defend 237 and defeat West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

"Obviously winning the series is a good feeling. There were some challenges. The partnership between Rahul and Surya had a lot of maturities. We got to a respectable total in the end. We knew we could fight it out. The entire unit came out and bowled superbly. It is important for these guys to bat under pressure and that is how you will judge their character," Rohit told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"We don't mind losing a few games trying out a few things. Because it is important to look at the long-term goals. We will see what works out well for the team combination. I was a little surprised to see no dew. I have never seen a spell-like that in India for a long time now. Prasidh bowled with a lot of paces and kept it going. The others complimented him," he added.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul might have played knocks of 64 and 49 but the hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals, and in the end, West Indies restricted India to 237/9 in the allotted fifty overs. For the West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith scalped two wickets each.

"Surya had to take his time and understand what the team wants from him. KL also batted superbly as he is consistently up and down in the order. I have been asked to try something different. We wanted to try it one game. Shikhar should be back for the next game," said Rohit.

"When you have five bowlers and Deepak being sixth, you always need to keep rotating the bowlers," he added. The final ODI will be played on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.