Michael Vaughan names three players to watch out for in WTC Final

Team India will take on New Zealand in the final of the World Test Championship, which is scheduled to take place between June 18-22 in Southampton. While the BlackCaps have already reached UK (the side will play two Tests against England prior to the final), the Indian team will reach the country on June 2.

Ahead of the final, former England captain Michael Vaughan talked about the three key players to focus on the final. He named two New Zealand cricketers, and one from India.

"First is Kyle Jamieson as he's had a magnificent start to his Test career. Next is Rishabh Pant as he's the star of the world game. He has been incredible over the last few months, especially against Australia and England. Next, I'll go with BJ Watling in his swansong as he's been a fantastic servant for New Zealand cricket," Vaughan told CricTracker.

Kyle Jamieson has been New Zealand's key fast bowler in the longest format ever since making his debut -- interestingly, against India last year. In six Tests, Jamieson has taken 36 wickets.

Pant, meanwhile, emerged as one of India's most important red-ball cricketers over the past five months. He made a significant contribution in India's away series win against Australia and the home victory against England.

The WTC final will be BJ Watling's final international outing for New Zealand, and the wicketkeeper-batsman will be aiming to make a difference with his contribution in the game.

Vaughan also talked about 'The Hundred'.

"The Hundred had a lot of criticism. I love T20 cricket; great razzmatazz, but it goes on for too long; there's time-outs; there's too much talking in between balls and it goes on forever. The Hundred is going to be the next big thing in world cricket," Vaughan added.