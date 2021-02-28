EXCLUSIVE | Axar Patel's stock ball very difficult to negotiate, says Maninder Singh

Image Source : BCCI.TV In an exclusive interview with India TV, former Indian spinner Maninder Singh said that Axar's consistency with line and lengths has been key to his success.

India's left-arm spinner Axar Patel has been mighty impressive for the team in the ongoing Test series against England. Patel, who made his Test debut in the second match of the series, took 11 wickets in the Ahmedabad pink-ball Test, taking a five-for in both innings.

Patel's unique seam position troubled the English batsmen particularly in the spinning pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, as the visitors were bundled out on 112 & 81 in the first and second innings respectively.

In an exclusive interview with India TV, former Indian spinner Maninder Singh said that Axar's consistency with line and lengths has been key to his success.

"Axar Patel's expertise with line and length and his ability to bowl with consistency sets him apart," Singh told India TV.

"Rarely does he bowl a half-volley or a full-toss, which makes him successful on pitches like these (the Ahmedabad pink-ball Test)."

Image Source : BCCI.TV Axar Patel's seam position.

Singh further talked about his horizontal seam position.

"His horizontal seam position is very dangerous for the batsmen on such pitches. That is his stock ball -- the one which usually travels straight. But it can also turn sometimes which becomes difficult for the English batsmen to negotiate," he said.

However, Singh also believes that it could be difficult for Axar to achieve similar success in away Tests.

"I don't think Axar could be as successful on away wickets. His bowling style is quite different and the pitches away don't assist natural turn as much as those in India," believes Singh.

(Interviewed by Shubham Pandey)