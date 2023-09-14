India vs Bangladesh: When and where to watch IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 match live for free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours Live streaming

Team India will take on Bangladesh in their final Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match in Colombo on Friday, September 15. India have qualified for the final while Bangladesh have been eliminated, hence the match holds very little consequence and both teams are likely to test their bench strength given there is a World Cup to be played in less than a month's time.

The Indian team has slowly found their best combination and the biggest factor in their two Super Four wins was the collective effort. All the batters from skipper Rohit Sharma to Hardik Pandya have had an innings of note while Kuldeep Yadav has led the bowling attack with nine wickets. On the other hand, Bangladesh haven't been below average but have failed to latch onto crucial moments and hence lost both their games so far in the Super Fours.

When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours match in India for free on TV and OTT?

The India-Bangladesh match in the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours will begin at 3 PM IST with the toss to take place half an hour before. The official broadcaster of the tournament is Star Sports, hence the match will be broadcasted live on TV on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD channels and the live streaming of the match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

The match can also be watched for free on mobile through the Hotstar mobile pack while on TV on the free-to-air DD Sports channels.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Tilak Varma

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Anamul Haque, Afif Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Latest Cricket News