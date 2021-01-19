AUS vs IND: BCCI announces Rs 5 crore bonus for triumphant Indian team

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to make the announcement of a bonus.

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.

India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to make the announcement of a bonus.

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," Ganguly tweeted.

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

"The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill," Shah tweeted minutes ahead of him.

The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

In another post, Shah lauded the performances of India's young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.

"#TeamIndia has redefined words like resilience, grit and determination this #BorderGavaskarTrophy. You have inspired the entire nation. Well done,

@ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc & the boys. Special mention to Siraj @RishabhPant17 @RealShubmanGill," read his another post.