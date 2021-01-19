'Those who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice': Virat Kohli tweets after India's series win

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his delight at India's incredible 2-1 series victory over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his delight at the side's incredible series victory over Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India, who were without many of their key players including Kohli, produced an inspiring performance to defeat Australia by three wickets at The Gabba, sealing the series 2-1.

Kohli returned to India after the first Test in Adelaide to attend the birth of his child. In his absence, Ajinkya Rahane took over the mantle to lead Team India for the remainder of the series; winning two Tests and drawing one in Sydney.

Kohli wrote, "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers @BCCI."

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant played a match-winning knock (89*) on the final day in Brisbane to lead India to a 3-wicket victory against Australia, ending the home side's 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue.

Along with Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara (56) and Shubman Gill (91) also made important contributions to the victory. Washington Sundar (22) played a handy knock in the later stages of the game to steer India to victory.

Earlier, Mohammed Siraj, who made his debut in this series, ended up as India's highest wicket-taker in the series (13 wickets).

India had lost key players like Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja through the series - and played without all the mentioned players in the final Test in Brisbane.