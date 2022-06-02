Victorious India U-19 World Cup skipper Yash Dhull to promote voter awareness

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Yash Dhull celebrates his century

The drop in the percentage of voters has been a lingering issue in the country for a very long time. Be it the state elections or the national elections, this is one issue that has been addressed time and again but never sees any improvement. To bring more awareness amongst the youth regarding this issue, the Election Commission of India has now looked towards cricketer Yash Dhull and has appointed him as the "state icon" for Delhi. Election Commission believes that appointing Dhull as the face will motivate the youth to understand the importance of voting in a democracy like India.

Dhull who led the India U-19 team to a world cup victory earlier this year was also roped in by the Delhi Capitals for the recently concluded IPL 2022. A statement issued by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer reads "Dhull will work in close coordination with the office of the CEO to enhance voter registration and electoral participation amongst the youth". CEO Ranbir Singh congratulated the U-19 prodigy and lauded him for his outstanding run at the U-19 World Cup. Dhull who is an extremely skillful batsman debuted and played for the Delhi Ranji Trophy team in the 2021-22 season. CEO Ranbir Singh further confirms that Dhull has pledged his commitment to participate in college-level voter awareness events. It is believed that Yash Dhull has assured the office that he will put his best foot forward to bring notable changes in every aspect including the registration of young or new electors, and enhancing the electoral participation, especially among college students.

(Inputs from PTI)