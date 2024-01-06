India TV Sports Wrap on January 6: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

David Warner received a fairytale farewell as he smashed a half-century (57) in his final Test outing to help Australia clinch the Benaud-Qadir Trophy. On the other hand, Dabang Delhi pipped Patna Pirates in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) in a cliffhanger played in Mumbai. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Australia whitewash Pakistan to retain Benaud-Qadir Trophy

Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the New Year's Test in Sydney on January 6 (Saturday) and completed a clinical whitewash 3-0 in the three-match Test series at home.

David Warner bids adieu to Test cricket with match-winning fifty

Warner scored 57 in his final Test outing to help Australia sweep the series against Pakistan.

Raghuram Iyer appointed as CEO of Indian Olympic Association

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) appointed Rajasthan Royals' former CEO Raghuram Iyer as its new CEO following a "meticulous selection process conducted by the nomination committee".

MS Dhoni files criminal case against ex-business partners for alleged fraud of 15 crore

Former India skipper MS Dhoni has registered a criminal case in Ranchi court against his former business partners Soumya Vishwash and Mihir Diwakar, claiming that the duo allegedly defrauded him of INR 15 crore.

Joginder Sharma, World Cup 2007 star, among six accused in Hisar suicide case

Haryana Police have registered a case against 2007 T20 World Cup star Joginder Sharma and five others for their alleged involvement in a Hisar resident's suicide case.

Melbourne Stars to face Sydney Sixers in BBL

Stars will host Sixers in match 28 of the Big Bash League in Melbourne.

Sri Lanka to lock horns with Zimbabwe in ODI series opener

The Kusal Mendis-led side will take on Zimbabwe in the first ODI of the three-match series at RPS Colombo.

Dabang Delhi pip Patna Pirates in PKL

Delhi have raced to the second position on the points table after their 38-37 win over Pirates in match 56 of the ongoing PKL.

U Mumba to square off against Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL