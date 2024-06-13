India's win over USA helps Pakistan: Know Super 8 qualification scenario for Babar Azam and his men

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India's win over USA kept Pakistan alive in T20 WC 2024

India chased down 111 runs to beat hosts United States of America by seven wickets in their third match of the ongoing T20 World Cup. India's win not only helped them to qualify for the Super 8 round, it also kept Pakistan alive in the tournament who are on the brink after losing to USA and the arch-rivals in their first two matches.

Pakistan defeated Canada in their third group game and have two points to their name. They will have to win against Ireland but also hope that USA do not go beyond four points. USA have one game left against Ireland and it will be played on June 14 in Florida while Pakistan's last game is also at the same venue.

Here are the scenarios for Pakistan to qualify for Super 8

1. Ireland should beat USA on June 14.

2. Pakistan needs to beat Ireland on June 15.

3. In this case, Pakistan and USA will end on four points from four matches. Pakistan's net run-rate is already better than that of the hosts and will qualify for the Super 8 round.

However, things are not simple as they seem to be. Both the matches, USA vs Ireland and Pakistan vs Ireland, are set to be played in Florida and the weather currently there is not encouraging. It has been pelting down over the last week or so in the city. The recent Sri Lanka vs Nepal clash also got washed out without the toss.

If the USA vs Ireland games is abandoned due to rain, Pakistan will get knocked out of the tournament irrespective of the result of their clash against Ireland.

Florida weather on June 14 and June 16

The weather forecast in Florida on June 14 when USA vs IRE game is scheduled is not great with 60-70% chance of rain during the match time. In fact, it is likely to rain overnight as well and it is very much possible that the game will get washed out.

Once the USA vs IRE encounter is washed out, there is no significance of PAK vs IRE clash. However, the weather forecast on Sunday is better with only 30% chance of rain.

If Ireland indeed beats USA, but the PAK vs IRE is washed out, even then Babar Azam and his men will be out of the T20 World Cup 2024.

In short, it is imperative for Pakistan for both matches to happen and the results go their way accordingly.