India's tour of England: Men in blue arrive at Leicester, all set to play warm-up match

Follow us on Image Source : LEICESTERSHIRE FOXES, TWITTER Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja during their arrival at Leicester

The Indian team that reached England on 16th June, have arrived at Leicestershire for their 1st warm-up match. The 4-day match is scheduled on 24th June.

In a post shared by BCCI, men in blue are seen practicing for the upcoming challenges.

In another post, the official account of Leicestershire County Cricket Club shared a post welcoming the team. "It's a pleasure to have you at Uptonsteel County Ground this week," the post read.



Team India is set to play one rescheduled test match, three ODIs and three T20Is against England. A two-match T20I is also scheduled to be played against Ireland on 26th June and 28th June.

KL Rahul has been ruled out of this tour owing to injury and youngsters might be seen battling it out for the top spot in the star studded Indian lineup.

Full squads:

India squad for Ireland T20I series: Hardik Pandya (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

India’s squad fifth Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Srikar Bharat (wk)

India's squad for ODIs and T20Is vs England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.