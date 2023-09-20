IND-W vs MAL-W Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Asian Games 2023 match live on TV in India?

Wednesday, September 20, 2023
     
India women's cricket team faces Malaysia Women at Hangzhou's Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in their debut match in the Asian Games tournament.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 20, 2023 22:05 IST
Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur
Image Source : GETTY Indian cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian women's cricket team will be making its debut in the Asian Games tournament in the first quarter-final match against Malaysia Women at Hangzhou's Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field on Thursday, September 21. Indian team returns to action after a gap of almost two months having last played white-ball series against Bangladesh in July. Smriti Mandhana will be leading the team as the star batting all-rounder and the regular team captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be serving her two-match international match ban.

Malaysia qualified for the quarterfinal round after beating Hong Kong Women in their first game on Tuesday. They have lost both of their T20I encounters against India, most recently in the Asia Cup 2022 by 30 runs on the DLS method and stand no chance of salvaging any result on Thursday.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of the India Women vs Malaysia Women cricket match in India: 

  • When is the India Women vs Malaysia Women cricket match?

India Women vs Malaysia Women cricket match will be played on Thursday, September 21

  • At what time does IND-W vs MAL-W T20I match begin?

India Women vs Malaysia Women cricket match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Hangzhou) and 6:30 AM IST 

  • Where is the IND-W vs MAL-W T20I match being played?

India Women vs Malaysia Women cricket match will be played at Hangzhou's Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field

  • Where can you watch IND-W vs MAL-W T20I match on TV in India?

Fans from India can watch the India Women vs Malaysia Women cricket match on Sony Sports Ten 3 channel (Hindi) and Sony Sports Ten 1 and 5 channels (English)

  • Where can you watch IND-W vs MAL-W T20I match online in India?

One can watch the India Women vs Malaysia Women cricket match online on the SonyLiv website and app

IND-W vs MAL-W Squads:

IND-W Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c) (Not available for this fixture due to suspension), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy, Pooja Vastrakar

MAL-W Squad: Jamahidaya Intan, Mas Elysa, Musfirah Nur Azmi, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Ainur Amelina, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Nur Arianna Natsya, Winifred Duraisingam (c), Aina Najwa (wk), Wan Julia (wk), Aisya Eleesa, Dhanusri Muhunan, Nik Nur Atiela, Nur Dania Syuhada, Wan Nor Zulaika

