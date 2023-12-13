IND-W vs ENG-W Live: When and where to watch India vs England Test match for free on streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India will take on England in the only Test match in Navi Mumbai starting December 14

A home Test match for the Indian women's team after nine long years. The stage is set for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. to come from the shadows of the Mithali Raj era and write their own legacy. Would you believe, this is Harmanpreet's first Test match as captain of India? That's there and with the team at her disposal, it is a strong squad and England who won the T20 series should be wary of, given the all-round strength of the host nation.

Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Meghna Singh return which means the youngster Saika Ishaque might have to wait for her Test debut while the likes of Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh Thakur will continue to retain their spots. The last time these two teams played a Test match was back in June 2021 and ended in a draw. The temperatures have come down in Mumbai and suburbs and hence the first session might offer a bit to the faster bowlers and but still the captain winning the toss would want to bat first.

When and where to watch India vs England Women's T20 series live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

The only India-England women's Test match will kick off at 9:30 AM IST on Thursday, December 14. The Test match will be live broadcast on Sports18 1 and Sports18 1 HD. The live streaming of the red-ball game against England will be available on the JioCinema app and website for free for all users.

Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Harleen Deol, Saika Ishaque, Shubha Satheesh, Titas Sadhu, Meghna Singh

England Women: Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight(c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones(w), Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Lauren Filer, Lauren Bell, Charlotte Dean, Bess Heath, Alice Capsey, Kirstie Gordon

