WATCH: Coach Rahul Dravid gives standing ovation, Virat Kohli applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's fifty on Test debut

It all began on a smashing note for the young Yashasvi Jaiswal at the highest level as the 21-year-old prodigy continued from where he left off in domestic cricket and the IPL. Jaiswal, who is coming off a sensational season has been picked for India in Tests and T20Is and the left-handed opener overcame a nervy start to play a well-compiled knock against the West Indies in the first game in Dominica.

Jaiswal opened his account on the 16th delivery as he was clearly nervous but was helped a great deal by skipper Rohit Sharma at the other end, who kept talking to the debutant. After playing 15 dots, Jaiswal finally got off the mark with a boundary on the opening day of the first Test before slowly settling into his innings. Jaiswal was watchful and played on the merit of the ball but when it was there to hit, he didn't miss his chance.

Jaiswal was unbeaten on 40 at stumps on Day 1 before he made the remaining 10 runs on the second morning of the Test match. Both Indian openers were a little cautious, however, Jaiswal got to his half-century first as he did keep his positive options open. Jaiswal was ecstatic, getting his first milestone in international cricket and the whole dressing room was up on its feet.

Coach Rahul Dravid gave a standing ovation while the likes of Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and KS Bharat all lauded Jaiswal's innings. After a conservative first morning on Day 2, Jaiswal kept playing positively and eventually got to his maiden century as he became the 17th Indian batter, the third Indian opener to smash a century on Test debut and the first to do it in the West Indies.

Jaiswal and skipper Rohit both scored centuries as India got the lead when they had all 10 wickets in the bag.

