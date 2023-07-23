IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal pull off fastest 50-run partnership for India in Tests

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal open for India

India's dominance over West Indies continues as they look 183-run lead in their first innings after bowling out opponents on just 255 runs on Day 4 at Port of Spain's Queen's Park Oval. Mohammed Siraj took four more wickets to register his best figures in an innings in Test cricket as West Indies managed to add only 26 runs in the first session.

Then the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a flying start with explosive cricket in the hope of clinching a whitewash in this series. Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed two back-to-back boundaries, a six and four, off Kemar Roach in the first over to declare his intentions for a quick start.

Rohit also started in the fifth gear to add an electrifying start for India. Rohit and Yashasvi boost India to 50 in just 5.3 overs (at a run rate of 8.83) to achieve a huge milestone in Test cricket history. This is now India's fastest-ever 50-run partnership for any wicket in Test cricket.

India's previous record for the fastest 50-run stand in Test cricket came against South Africa through Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir while opening.

India's fastest-ever 50-run partnerships in Test cricket:

8.83 - Rohit Sharma/Yashasvi Jaiswal v West Indies 7.82 - Gautam Gambhir/Virender Sehwag v South Africa 7.12 - Gautam Gambhir/Virender Sehwag v West Indies

Rohit also pulled off his individual fifty in just 35 balls to register his fastest half-century in Test cricket but lost his wicket after scoring 57 off 44.

West Indies (Playing XI): Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Jermaine Blackwood, Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican, Shannon Gabriel

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, Mohammed Siraj

